VIDEO: BBC AMERICA Unveils Trailer for Fourth and Final Season of KILLING EVE

BBC AMERICA TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the eagerly anticipated fourth and final season of its cultural phenomenon and award-winning series, Killing Eve. The eight-part final season will debut on Sunday, February 27 at 8:00pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA and AMC+.

After a simultaneous premiere, AMC+ subscribers will be able to view episodes one week in advance of linear viewers, with the exception of the series finale, which will air concurrently. A weekly encore presentation will air on AMC beginning Monday, February 28 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle's exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a "monster." Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.

Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) continues the KILLING EVE tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on season four.

Killing Eve stars Golden Globe®, SAG® and Critics' Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy® and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy® nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia.

Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Sandra Oh.