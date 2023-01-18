Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer

The series is is set to premiere globally spring 2023 on Apple TV+.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at "The Big Door Prize," the heartwarming and character-driven comedy created by Emmy Award winner David West Read ("Schitt's Creek"), which is set to premiere globally spring 2023 on Apple TV+.

The new 10-episode, half-hour Apple Original comedy stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara.

Based on M.O. Walsh's novel of the same name, "The Big Door Prize" tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident's TRUE LIFE potential.

"The Big Door Prize" is produced by Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon. Read serves as showrunner and executive producer. David Ellison and Dana Goldberg serve as executive producers for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Young Kyu Kim and Hyun Park executive produce for CJ ENM/Studio Dragon; with Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

The series will premiere alongside highly anticipated Apple Originals also set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including "Truth Be Told" season three, "Dear Edward," "Jane," "Liaison," "The Reluctant Traveler" and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 310 wins and 1,363 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






