VIDEO: Apple TV+ Debuts ACAPULCO Season Two Trailer

“Acapulco” returns for its ten-episode second season Friday, October 21, 2022 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes.

Oct. 04, 2022  

It's time to check back into Las Colinas Resort! Apple TV+ TODAY released the trailer for the second season of its hit bilingual comedy "Acapulco."

The Spanish and English-language series, which currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, stars an acclaimed, international cast led by SAG-Award winner Eugenio Derbez. "Acapulco" returns for its ten-episode second season Friday, October 21, 2022 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022.

Season two picks up right on the heels of season one, telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores THE JOB of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco, Las Colinas. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams.

Under Don Pablo's guidance, he sets his eyes on one day running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane's right-hand man. Meanwhile, in present day, Older Máximo returns to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo, and he is forced to confront some UNFINISHED BUSINESS young Máximo left behind.

Joining Derbez ("Older Máximo") in the ten episode second season are returning stars Enrique Arrizon ("Máximo"), Fernando Carsa ("Memo"), Damián Alcázar ("Don Pablo"), Camila Perez ("Julia"), Chord Overstreet ("Chad"), Vanessa Bauche ("Nora"), Regina Reynoso ("Sara"), Raphael Alejandro ("Hugo"), Jessica Collins ("Diane"), Rafael Cebrián ("Hector") and Carlos Corona ("Esteban").

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, "Acapulco" is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films' box office hit "How to Be A Latin Lover," and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Chris Harris serves as showrunner.

Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

Season one of "Acapulco" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens.

After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 276 wins and 1,153 award nominations and counting, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

Watch the trailer here:

