VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Returns in the Trailer for MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

The new teaser trailer for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," a sequel to the global box-office hit "Maleficent," has arrived.

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively, two characters from the studio's animated classic "Sleeping Beauty," whose untold story was brought to life on screen in 2014's "Maleficent," and are joined by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson,Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple and Lesley Manville.

Watch the teaser trailer below!

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is a fantasy adventure that picks up several years after "Maleficent," in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton and a screenplay by Linda Woolverton and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, the film is produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson with Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira serving as executive producers.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters nationwide October 18, 2019.





