VIDEO: Amazon Unveils 2020 Holiday Campaign Starring French Ballet Dancer Taïs Vinolo
Amazon has unveiled its 2020 holiday campaign featuring young, French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo.
Simon Morris, VP of global Creative at Amazon shared:
"Our holiday campaign is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year,"
"When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls with hair like mine studying ballet, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with," said Vinolo. "Being on this shoot helped so much-enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be, and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project, since the message of it means a lot to me, and even more so in this very difficult time the world is going through."
Watch the campaign below!