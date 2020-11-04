VIDEO: Amazon Unveils 2020 Holiday Campaign Starring French Ballet Dancer Taïs Vinolo

Vinolo shared, "Being on this shoot helped so much—enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be, and what I represent,"

Amazon has unveiled its 2020 holiday campaign featuring young, French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo.

Simon Morris, VP of global Creative at Amazon shared:

"Our holiday campaign is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year,"

"When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls with hair like mine studying ballet, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with," said Vinolo. "Being on this shoot helped so much-enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be, and what I represent. I am so proud to have been part of this project, since the message of it means a lot to me, and even more so in this very difficult time the world is going through."

Watch the campaign below!

