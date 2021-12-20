VIDEO: Amazon Shares I WANT YOU BACK Trailer Starring Jenny Slate & Charlie Day

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, "misery loves company," but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes' new relationships and send them running back to their arms.

The fim also stars Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.

Watch the new trailer here: