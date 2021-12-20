Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amazon Shares I WANT YOU BACK Trailer Starring Jenny Slate & Charlie Day

pixeltracker

The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video Feb. 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, "misery loves company," but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Manny Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Clark Backo).

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes' new relationships and send them running back to their arms.

The fim also stars Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May and Luke David Blumm.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Amazon Shares I WANT YOU BACK Trailer Starring Jenny Slate & Charlie Day
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Girl from the North Country Logo Black Shirt
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Come From Away Speckled Blue Logo Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug
Girl from the North Country Logo Speckled Mug

From This Author Michael Major