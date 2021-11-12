VIDEO: Adele Opens Up About Divorce in Oprah Interview

In a preview clip that aired exclusively on "CBS Mornings," Oprah Winfrey asked Adele about the "brutally honest" lyrics of "Hold On," one of the songs on Adele's new album 30. Adele reflected on juggling her divorce, motherhood and her career in an exclusive interview with Oprah, airing Sunday night on CBS and Paramount+.

Watch the clip from the interview here: