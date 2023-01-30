Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Return For MURDER MYSTERY 2 Trailer

The film is set to be released on March 31.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Netflix has released the trailer for Murder Mystery 2. The film is set to be released on March 31.

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island.

But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin - making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

MURDER MYSTERY 2 sends Nick and Audrey Spitz on a high-stakes case that finally gives them everything they've ever dreamed of: a shot at their detective agency finally becoming successful...and their long-awaited trip to Paris.

The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, with John Kani, and Dany Boon.

Watch the new trailer here:



