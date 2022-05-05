VIDEO: AMC+ Shares THE IPCRESS FILE Series Trailer

AMC+ TODAY released the trailer for its upcoming new espionage thriller The Ipcress File.

Based on the globally renowned Len Deighton novel and adapted by Oscar nominated and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter John Hodge (Trainspotting, T2 Trainspotting), the enthralling and atmospheric drama stars Joe Cole (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders) as iconic British spy Harry Palmer alongside Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody, Murder on the Orient Express) and BAFTA award-winner Tom Hollander (Pride & Prejudice, The Night Manager, Birdbox).

The twist-laden spy thriller offers a stylish and tense tale of abducted scientists, brainwashing, inter-departmental rivalry, treason, and a possibly unwise romance. Directed by Emmy winner James Watkins (McMafia, Black Mirror, The Woman In Black) and set in Berlin and London during the 1960's, The Ipcress File will make its exclusive U.S. and Canadian premiere on AMC+ Thursday, May 19, with episodes rolling out weekly on Thursdays.

1962. At the height of the Cold War, ex-soldier and convicted thief Harry Palmer (Cole) is recruited to an unorthodox British spy unit whose boss, Dalby (Hollander), wants his help to retrieve a missing scientist. Working alongside cool, ambitious agent Jean (Boynton), Harry's journey will take him to the wrong side of Berlin, the risky hedonism of Beirut and the blinding light of a Pacific H-bomb test - before one step too many lands him an unwitting role in a violent political conspiracy.

The Ipcress File was Len Deighton's first spy novel introducing the iconic British spy Harry Palmer and set against the backdrop of Cold War Europe. To date the novel has sold 10 million copies worldwide since it was first published in 1962.

The Ipcress File is executive produced by Will Clarke (Filth) and Andy Mayson (Ghost Stories) for Altitude Television, Andrew Eaton (The Crown) for Turbine, Sandy Lieberson (Performance), James Watkins and Hilary and Steven Saltzman. The series is produced by Paul Ritchie (McMafia, Slumdog Millionaire).

Watch the new trailer here: