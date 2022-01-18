VIDEO: ALLBLK Releases DOUBLE CROSS Season Three Trailer

ALLBLK released, today, a riveting sneak peek for the return of their most popular series, Double Cross. Season 3 of the AMC Networks streamer's breakout hit, starring Jeff Logan and Ashley A. Williams as the vigilante "Wonder Twins" Eric and Erica Cross, premieres Thursday, February 3.

Last Season finally REVEALED who had been behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on "The Heights" neighborhood. This Season will explore the new dynamic developed between Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin Cross (Judi Johnson). In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder.

Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson) finds himself seeking the help of the twins to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston) who they suspect may have been taken by the Twins own sister Robin. Time is of the essence, as they only have days before Layla is auctioned off to higher ups in the trafficking ring.

As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her. Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?

Returning cast members this season include popular DOUBLE CROSS stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha).

Double Cross is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

Watch a new trailer here: