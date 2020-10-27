VIDEO: 24kGoldn Performs 'Mood' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Featuring Iann Dior.
24kGoldn and Iann Dior perform the song Mood on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Watch the performance below!
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."
