VIDEO: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Pete Davidson Sing About Getting Fired By NBC on SNL

During this week's opening monologue on SNL, host Adam Sandler sang a song about getting fired from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE with some help from Chris Rock and Pete Davidson.

Sandler then had to remind Davidson that, no, he had not been fired.

"Be patient because it's coming soon," Sandler said.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





