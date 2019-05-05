VIDEO: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Pete Davidson Sing About Getting Fired By NBC on SNL

May. 5, 2019  

During this week's opening monologue on SNL, host Adam Sandler sang a song about getting fired from SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE with some help from Chris Rock and Pete Davidson.

Sandler then had to remind Davidson that, no, he had not been fired.

"Be patient because it's coming soon," Sandler said.

Watch the full clip below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, and Pete Davidson Sing About Getting Fired By NBC on SNL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The BEETLEJUICE Cast Performs 'The Whole Being Dead Thing' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances
  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!
  • VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup