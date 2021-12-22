Universal Pictures Sets DAWN RAID Release Date

Oscar Kightley's feature documentary Dawn Raid is the extraordinary untold story of acclaimed New Zealand music label Dawn Raid Entertainment and its two founders, Andy Murnane and Brotha D, featuring Tanielu "Brotha D" Leaosavaii, Andy Murnane, Judd Apatow, Savage, Mareko, Adeaze and Aaradhna, with exclusive archive footage of Akon, Wu-Tang Clan and other hip-hop legends.

From humble beginnings selling t-shirts on the streets of South Auckland, this unlikely duo formed a legendary partnership that would defy the odds and become music royalty both at home and across the world.

The film explores the incredible challenges and struggles that were buried deep beneath the glamor of chart-topping hits with the hottest local and international talent - rifts between artists, unpaid tax debts, feelings of failure and betrayal - and the immeasurable musical legacy that was created in spite of this. Featuring some of New Zealand's and the US's biggest hip-hop and RnB artists, Dawn Raid is an inspirational, heart pounding celebration of local home-grown talent who not only gave a voice to their local community, but paved the way for a future generation of artists.

Having received strong reviews following the New Zealand and Australia release earlier this year, Dawn Raid is an unmissable watch for hip hop fans and a gripping underdog story of how New Zealand's first hip hop label became a success against all odds.

Dawn Raid will be available to rent or own on all major platforms from January 11th courtesy of Universal Pictures.