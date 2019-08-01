Universal Kids Premieres New Episodes Of DREAMWORKS WHERE'S WALDO? and NORMAN PICKLESTRIPES

Norman Picklestripes Saturday, August 10 at 11AM ET/PT

Saturday, August 10 at 10AM ET/PTEPISODE 106 "Victoria Falls & Winters"When the watering hole at a Zimbabwean animal park dries up, the Wanderers arrive to the scene with a rain producing Weather Key; but when Odlulu gets a hold of the key, the Wanderers must pursue her through rain, fog, and snow to save those animals.EPISODE 105 "Slip Slide and Away" and "Go With The Glow"Slip Slide and Away: There's suddenly no water in Plywood Forest. Norm discovers that the Possums have diverted the water supply and finds a fun solution that brings water back to the forest.Go With The Glow: Bob the porcupine calls Norm in a panic when a large ball crashes through his window screen. Norm inspires Marco to invent gentler games by using his imagination.