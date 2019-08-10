Universal Cancels THE HUNT After Political Controversy

Universal has cancelled its previously announced thriller, The Hunt, following political controversy, according to the EW.

"While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film," a Universal Pictures spokesperson said in a statement.

The film stars Betty Gilpin and Hilary Swank, and tells the story of everyday people from Republican-voting states who get kidnaped by rich elites and set loose to be hunted. Marketing for the film had previously been halted following the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The plug has now been pulled on the film, which may be due to a rant on Twitter from Donald Trump.

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!" he wrote. "They like to call themselves 'Elite,' but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite."

....to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Read more on the EW.





