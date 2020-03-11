Uma Thurman Joins SUSPICION on Apple TV

Variety reports that Uma Thurman has joined the cast of "Suspicion" on Apple TV.

The series is about the kidnapping of THE SON of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman). Twenty-one year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Angel Coulby make up the rest of the cast.

"Suspicion" is an adaptation of the Israeli series "False Flag."

Uma Thurman made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman. She is best known for her portrayal of Mia Wallace in Quentin Tarantino's critically lauded Pulp Fiction, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the cult classic. Thurman also garnered Golden Globe Award nominations for her role of "The Bride" in the Kill Bill film franchise. Thurman earned a Golden Globe Award for Hysterical Blindness, in which she starred and produced, and her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Dramatic Series on NBC's series "Smash." She was previously seen on stage in New York in The Misanthrope at Classic Stage Company in 1999. Her TV and film accolades include Bravo's "Imposters," NBC's miniseries "The Slap," Lars Von Trier's Nymphomaniac: Vol. 1, The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen, Dangerous Liaisons, Henry & June, Beautiful Girls, Batman & Robin, Les Miserables, Sweet and Lowdown, Prime with Meryl Streep, Be Cool and The Producers. Thurman recently completed production on various films including Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built, The Brits Are Coming and Down a Dark Hall. She will also star opposite Robert De Niro in Tim Hillâ€™s The War with Grandpa. Born in Massachusetts, Thurman currently lives in New York City with her three children.

Read the original story on Variety.





