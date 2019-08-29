USA Network's QUEEN OF THE SOUTH Renewed for Season 5

Variety reports that "Queen of the South," starring Alice Braga and Veronica Falcon, has been granted a fifth season at USA Network.

The series is based on the book "La Reina Del Sur" by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It stars Alice Braga has Teresa Mendoza, a woman who is forced to run from a Mexican drug cartel and seek refuge in the United States. In Season 4, Teresa expands to the East Coast by taking on New Orleans. But when new enemies emerge and familial trust is broken, she is forced to make difficult decisions that weigh heavy on her soul.

The series' season four finale airs tonight, just ahead of this great news.

Braga is known for acting opposite Will Smith in "I Am Legend" in 2007. She is also well-known for her work in the Brazilian film industry. Falcon is best known for her work in Mexican film. She has worked professionally on stage and screen for nearly three decades.

Read the original story on Variety.





