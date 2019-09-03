Tyler Perry and Tim Palen Launch Peachtree & Vine Productions

A Hollywood Reporter exclusive reveals the creation of Peachtree & Vine Productions, a new company between long-time collaborators Tyler Perry and Tim Palen.

The non-exclusive deal will focus on both scripted and non-scripted film, television and digital content.

The two have worked with each other for 15 years and first came together for the "Madea" franchise, with Perry creating and performing the character and Palen marketing all 22 films.

"Tim and I have had great success in our many years of working together - he truly understands my audience and my brand," Perry said to the Hollywood Reporter. "I value his taste in material and his understanding of the current marketplace of film and television and I'm looking forward to continuing our work together."

The company's name comes from famous streets in Atlanta, Perry's hometown, and Hollywood, where Palen is based.

Earlier this year, Palen left Lionsgate after nearly two decades to found Barnyard Productions. For Perry, he is set to officially unveil the expanded Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta in October.

Read the original article on the Hollywood Reporter.





