Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch Will Lead SUPERMAN & LOIS

Deadline reports that Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will play iconic comic couple Clark Kent and Lois Lane in a new series on The CW: "Superman & Lois."

Superman & Lois revolves around the world's most famous Super Hero and comic books' most famous journalist as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Greg Berlanti produces along with Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.

Hoechlin and Tulloch have played their roles across several series in The CW "Arrowverse." Hoechlin joined the projects in 2016; Tulloch did just last year.

Tulloch starred on "Grimm." She recently starred in "Chronic," which premiered at Cannes.

Hoechlin is best known for his work on "Teen Wolf."

Read the original story on Deadline.





