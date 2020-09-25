Tyler Blackburn to Appear as a Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 30 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 18 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview actor Tyler Blackburn on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.



Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled The Badass Seed, in which (among other things) the girls find a trophy with blood on it; Aria gets closer to Mr. Fitz; Hanna and Caleb kiss; and the police come after the girls with some questions.



Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.



Blackburn played Caleb Rivers on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2011 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.



WHO:

• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples

• Special Guest: Tyler Blackburn

• Announcer: Ned Mochel

• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman

• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford



WHEN:

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 and on demand thereafter



WHERE:

prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available

