Twitch's Original Series ARTIFICIAL is Back for Season 3

Signifying its commitment to original programming, Twitch today announced that it is bringing Emmy® and Peabody Award-winning live interactive sci-fi series "Artificial" back for a third season of 12 two-hour episodes. "Artificial: Remote Intelligence" will premiere on Thursday, May 21 at 6pm PT/9pm ET exclusively on Twitch.



From three-time Primetime Emmy® award-winning writer/producer Bernie Su and Evan Mandery, Season 3 of "Artificial" will continue to push the creative envelope, adding the challenge of remote production to new capabilities for live audience interaction. World-building episodes will be interspersed into the unfolding drama to involve the community in production as well as storytelling decisions.



"Artificial: Remote Intelligence" will follow a brand new artificial intelligence being guided by an idealistic young scientist named Elle on a live-streamed journey to become human-- with the help of the audience.



"Artificial delivers an immersive, interactive experience that can only be found on Twitch, as the community has the power to change the direction of the story in real-time," said Michael Aragon, SVP of Content at Twitch. "This award-winning show is emblematic of how Twitch is helping shape the future of live entertainment, and we're excited to see what the team, and of course, the Twitch audience, have in store for Season 3."



"This season will raise the bar of what interactive scripted storytelling can be," said Su, executive producer and founder of 96 Next. "We're involving the audience in massive creative decisions such as casting and the shaping of characters. They'll also be able to influence the series' musical score in real-time. Add to that remote production in order to ensure the safety of our cast and production team while keeping the live and interactive elements, it's safe to say that this will be a challenging season. The team at Twitch has been very proactive in supporting us with a whole slew of innovative toolsets.



The Twitch community will have more tools than ever to profoundly influence the show's direction and shape the personality of the artificially intelligent robot. LifeScore, an AI-augmented adaptive music platform co-founded by composer Philip Sheppard and Tom Gruber, CTO and head of design for Siri, will enable the audience to influence the series' musical score.



Interactive polls, audience Q&A's, and the opportunity to send fan letters or gifts will also shape the series' direction.



"Artificial" is produced by 96 Next, an interactive media studio focusing on narrative experiences for new platforms. 96 Next was founded by Bernie Su, an interactive mixed-media showrunner known for THE LIZZIE BENNET DIARIES and Emma Approved, the first two Youtube distributed series to win Primetime Emmy® awards. The series is co-created and written by Evan Mandery, the author of six books, including Q, and is a regular contributor to Politico. Executive producer Bonnie Buckner is best known for producing CNBC's "The Profit," USA's "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Yo on E!". Co-Founder of Twitch, Kevin Lin, joins Season 3 of "Artificial" as executive producer along with Twitch SVP of Content Michael Aragon and Twitch executive producer Callum Hanlon.



