True Crime Thriller SOVEREIGN Gets Summer 2025 Release

Sovereign, the true crime thriller starring Dennis Quaid, Nick Offerman, and Jacob Tremblay, will be released on June 20, 2025, following its World Premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival on Sunday, June 8. Written and directed by Christian Swegal, the movie will be distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment in partnership with Concourse Media and All Night Diner.

Inspired by real events, Sovereign is a tense and provocative true crime thriller about a father and his teenage son — Jerry and Joseph Kane (Nick Offerman and Jacob Tremblay) — who follow the Sovereign Citizen belief system, a deeply anti-establishment worldview rooted in distrust of government authority. As the pair travel across the country delivering self-taught legal seminars and pushing back against systems they believe have failed them, their journey brings them into conflict with Police Chief Jim Bouchart (Dennis Quaid), setting off a tragic chain of events that forces a reckoning with power, principle, and the limits of freedom. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Thomas Mann, Martha Plimpton, and Nancy Travis.

Sovereign is produced by Nick Moceri under his All Night Diner banner. Moceri’s previous producing credits include SITTING IN BARS WITH CAKE, DEIDRA & LANEY ROB A TRAIN (Sundance 2017), and A GIRL WALKS HOME ALONE AT NIGHT (Sundance 2014).

Executive producers are Tom Ortenberg, Jessica Rose, Matthew Shreder, Grant Mohrman, Colin Bates, William Ramsey, Kerri Elder, Blake Elder, Ronnie Exley, Jeremy Ross, Sean Krajewski, Oli Strong, Danielle Goodman Strong, Adam Wyatt Tate, Danielle Mandel, Adam Anders, Justin Greenfield, Marco Kyris, Bennett Litwin, Matthew Marquis, Adam Ropp, and Richard Weiner.

