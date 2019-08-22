Travis Scott Reveals New Netflix Documentary in Instagram Post

According to Variety, Travis Scott has revealed his new Netflix documentary in an Instagram post. The picture invited fans to meet him at the Movie Exchange on 11200 Northwest Freeway in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Scott met his fans there and announced his Netflix documentary, "Look Mom I Can Fly." VHS tapes lined the store, each containing a 60 second trailer for the upcoming film.

Here is the Instagram post that started it all:

The documentary drops tomorrow, 8/23, on Netflix.

Read the original story on Variety.





