Travel Channel Announces New Series FAMOUSLY AFRAID

Hollywood is no stranger to stories of the unexplained being played out on the big screen. But behind the scenes, some celebrities experience encounters with the unknown that are all too real. In the new Travel Channel series "Famously Afraid," stars tell their terrifying, true tales of coming face-to-face with unexplained phenomena. From haunted houses to real UFO sightings, to demonic possessions and beyond, these stories show that even celebrities can get spooked. "Famously Afraid" premieres Tuesday, November 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, only on Travel Channel.

"For many of these celebrities, it is the first time they are choosing to share their personal accounts with the paranormal," said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. "From unexplainable encounters to strange run-ins with spirits, even superstars can have terrifying experiences with the supernatural, and we are excited to share these spine-tingling stories with Travel Channel's viewers on "Famously Afraid."

Featuring personal and unexpected interviews with celebrities and additional witnesses, a huge variety of stars from championship athletes to Emmy Award-winning actors offer a front-row seat to the most horrifying and emotionally-draining experiences of their lives. In each episode, three celebrities tell their seriously scary tales with the paranormal and prove that no one is safe from the bizarre, unexplainable and frightening mysteries that lurk around every corner.

In the premiere episode of "Famously Afraid," "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel tells the story of how a spirit in his home targeted his young daughter. Then, "Queer as Folk" actor Hal Sparks recalls how he was able to connect a childhood encounter with aliens to one of his first jobs in the entertainment industry. Lastly, former "Dance Moms" stars Christi and Chloe Lukasiak detail how a tour through the famous LaLauire Mansion in New Orleans left them both scared beyond belief.

Season one includes other star-studded accounts from the other side, including stories from Steve Guttenberg ("Police Academy"), Tori Spelling ("Beverly Hills 90210"), Ed Lover ("Yo! MTV Raps"), Montel Williams ("The Montel Williams Show"), Kate Flannery ("The Office), Richie Ramone (The Ramones), R.J. Mitte ("Breaking Bad"), Aubrey O' Day (Danity Kane), Todd Bridges ("Diff'rent Strokes), Chris Kattan ("Saturday Night Live"), Willie Ames ("Eight is Enough"), Brandi Glanville ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"), Carson Kressley ("Queer Eye for the Straight Guy"), Fred Williamson (Athlete/Actor), Geraldo Rivera (News Host), Jason Gredrick ("Iron Eagle"), Jillian Rose Reed ("Awkward"), Patti Stanger ("The Millionaire Matchmaker"), John Melendez ("The Howard Stern Show"), Parker Stevenson ("The Hardy Boys") Ty Pennington ("Trading Spaces"), Jake Busey ("Stranger Things"), Amber Rose (Model/Actress), Angie Everhart (Model/Actress), and Daisy Fuentes ("America's Funniest Home Videos").

"Famously Afraid" is produced for Travel Channel by Jarrett Creative. For Jarrett Creative, Seth Jarrett and Julie Insogna-Jarrett are executive producers, and Mark Kachelries and Kathi Watson are co-executive producers. For Travel Channel, Cathy Garland is executive producer, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development, Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America.





Related Articles View More TV Stories