Tracey Wigfield Signs Deal at Universal Television

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-winner Tracey Wigfield has signed a new overall deal with Universal TV.

"Yes, Tracey is wildly talented and collaborative. And yes, she's a great storyteller who makes us laugh and cry. But, the best thing about Tracey is that she's a nice girl from New Jersey who has introduced us all to her mom. We're looking forward to continuing our relationship with both," Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe said.

Wigfield won her Emmy for writing the series finale of "30 Rock" with Tina Fey. She created "Great News," and wrote on "The Mindy Project" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

"I'm so excited to be able to continue my partnership with Universal, the studio that has been my home since the start of my career," said Wigfield. "I love working with Pearlena and her amazing, supportive team. Also, I really like the Universal commissary, especially when they have the baked potato bar."



Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





