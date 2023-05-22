Tom Segura's Sledgehammer to Premiere on Netflix in July

Comedian, NY Times bestselling author, podcast host and actor Tom Segura’s newest Netflix stand-up special Tom Segura: Sledgehammer will premiere globally on July 4th.

This is Segura’s fifth Netflix comedy special, following 2014’s Completely Normal, 2016’s Mostly Stories, 2018’s Disgraceful and 2020’s Ball Hog.

In 2022, Segura confirmed a two special deal with Netflix, of which Sledgehammer is the first.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer was shot at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ. It was directed by Ryan Polito.

Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix.