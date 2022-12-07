Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tim Federle Extends Multi-Year Overall Deal With Disney Branded Television

Federle also wrote, directed and executive produced Walt Disney Studios' "Better Nate Than Ever" and "High School Musical: The Series."

Dec. 07, 2022  

Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner, which has a leading 13 Emmy® Award nominations for the series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and the film "Better Nate Than Ever," both on Disney+.

Federle, a showrunner, producer and director, has named two creative executives for Chorus Boy Productions projects: Bronwyn North-Reist, who was most recently executive director of Development for Disney Branded Television and will now serve as head of Creative for Chorus Boy Productions, and Federle's longtime manager Jennie Frisbie, who will develop and produce creative content for Chorus Boy while continuing to manage talent at Authentic Talent & Literary.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said, "Tim is a visionary leader with an unparalleled instinct for developing stories and characters that resonate deeply with teen and young adult audiences. He is a cherished member of our Disney Branded Television family, and I couldn't be happier to have the opportunity to continue to tell great stories together."

Federle said, "It is an honor to keep making shows and movies at a company that I consider to be the ultimate 'magic kingdom.' I'm thankful to Dana Walden, Craig Erwich, Ayo Davis and Charlie Andrews for their belief in me and for the force that is Bronwyn North-Reist and Jennie Frisbie, who are the best storyteller-whisperers I could be partnering with on this next adventure."

North-Reist said, "I've known Tim since 'High School: Musical: The Musical: The Series' was nothing more than an absurdly long title. His creativity is matched only by his kindness, and I'm thrilled to join the Chorus Boy team as we dream up stories that challenge, excite and delight."

Frisbie said, "Tim and Bronwyn are creative, thoughtful and courageous. We are energized by the opportunity being given to us by Disney Branded Television."

In 2018, Federle created one of the Disney+ flagship series, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," now in production on its fourth season at Disney Branded Television. It won the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and helped launch the songwriting careers of its stars, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

It is nominated for Outstanding Young Teen Series, Outstanding Lighting Design for a Live-Action Program, Outstanding Costume Design/Styling, Outstanding Makeup and Hairstyling, and Outstanding Choreography for the inaugural Children's & Family Emmy Awards to be presented this week. It also won a 2022 Kids' Choice Award and was nominated for a 2021 Director's Guild of America Award.

Federle also wrote, directed and executive produced Walt Disney Studios' "Better Nate Than Ever," based on his best-selling novel. It heads into this week with eight Emmy Award nominations: Outstanding Fiction Special, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children's Or Young Teen Program for its lead actor Rueby Wood, Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children's Or Young Teen Program for Lisa Kudrow, Outstanding Writing for a Young Teen Program for Tim Federle, Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live-Action Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Live-Action Single Camera Program, Outstanding Casting For A Live-Action Program, and Outstanding Choreography.

Federle previously won a Humanitas Award for co-writing Fox's Oscar®-nominated feature "Ferdinand," starring John Cena and Kate McKinnon.

Federle is represented by CAA, Authentic Talent & Literary and attorney Ryan LeVine. North-Reist is represented by attorney Dave Ryan.



