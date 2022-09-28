Tickets For THE BODYGUARD 30TH ANNIVERSARY Now Available

Tickets are on sale now for the special celebratory screenings of "The Bodyguard 30th Anniversary" on at www.TheBodyguard30.com. The timeless romantic thriller was Whitney Houston's spectacular film debut alongside Kevin Costner and went on to become one of the 1990s biggest box office hits.

In addition to its big screen success, The Bodyguard spawned the best-selling soundtrack album of all-time, and netted Houston the Grammy Award for "Album of the Year." In addition to viewing the beloved movie, fans in attendance at the events will enjoy the music videos for "Queen of the Night" and "I Will Always Love You" celebrating the legacy of Whitney Houston following the film.

Trafalgar Releasing and Warner Bros. Pictures will bring The Bodyguard, back to cinemas worldwide for the 30th anniversary on Sun., Nov. 6 and Wed., Nov. 9. For the most up-to-date information on exhibiting cinemas and tickets, visit www.TheBodyguard30.com

Houston stars as Rachel Marron, a music/movie superstar at her peak. Fans want to see her. Hear her. Touch her. But one wants to kill her -and that's where security expert Frank Farmer (Costner) comes in. Farmer is a former Secret Service agent who never lets his guard down, while Rachel has always been in control of her glamorous life. Each expects to be in charge, but what they DON'T expect is to fall in love. Written by Lawrence Kasdan and directed by Mick Jackson, The Bodyguard has it all: Suspense. Thrills. Romance. Peril. Passion. And the shining brilliance of two great stars.

Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album with a vinyl release on November 18. Target will exclusively offer a Smoky Lavender color vinyl. Both versions will feature the original album packaging and may be pre-ordered HERE.

