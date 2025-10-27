Theatre-Inspired Documentary THAT WHICH IS HEARD to Premiere at DOC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toronto theatre collective The Howland Company will bring its stage artistry to the screen with 'That Which Is Heard', premiering at DOC NYC 2025 on Saturday, November 16. The film is a moving exploration of resilience, friendship, and the transformative power of art-told through the lens of the theatre world that inspired it.

At its heart is Shruti Kothari, a former Stratford Festival actress whose life changed dramatically when she suffered a stroke at age 30, just days before the pandemic shut down theatres worldwide. As she navigates her recovery, Kothari reconnects with her artistic identity through the medium she loves most: performance. Joined by close friends Ruth Goodwin (The Howland Company), Liz Johnston (The Second City), and acclaimed director Ravi Jain (Why Not Theatre / Stratford Festival), Shruti embarks on a creative journey to reclaim her voice and rediscover herself as an artist.

That Which Is Heard captures this deeply personal process as Shruti returns to the stage for the first time since her stroke. The film blends raw, unscripted footage with moments of theatrical imagination, illuminating how creativity can become both a mirror and a means of healing.

With its theatrical DNA and universal themes of resilience and artistic rebirth, That Which Is Heard is a natural fit for New York audiences-a city built on performance and the power of storytelling.