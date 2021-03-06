The Wiggles Celebrate 30 Years With 'Greatest Hits' Album

We're All Fruit Salad! The Wiggles" Greatest Hits is the brand new, career-spanning compilation album from the world's most successful children's group, released to celebrate their 30th anniversary.



The title song and music video riff on THE WIGGLES mega-hit "Fruit Salad." The song speaks to the incredible variety of Wiggles fans around the world, and it features diverse guests including James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Lou Diamond Phillips, Robert Rakete, Taylor Symone Jackson, and Victor Valdes, who also appear in the music video:

https://youtu.be/XCoQlFw-ZSQ

In all, the album is jam-packed with 40 iconic Wiggles hits which have become part of the early childhood music canon. Unforgettable classics from across the band's entire career including "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear", "Hot Potato", "Fruit Salad", "Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga Big Red Car" and "Do the Propeller!", as well as seven brand-new recordings that are exclusive to this album.

Fans of The OG Wiggles (The "Original Guys"), will love reliving the soothing voice of Greg, scintillating guitar breaks from Murray, Jeff's keyboard wizardry, and Anthony's commentary "What's Next Greg?", alongside their good friends; Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

The OGs were the originators of what came to be known as "cradle rock." They have sold out Madison Square Garden 12 times and have created classics for children around the world. In 2013, a whole new sound came along, when Emma, Lachy and Simon joined in on the fun. Anthony Field (aka the Blue Wiggle) says, "This 30-year compilation is like looking back at a party that has been going for more than half my life."

And the party will continue. This month, the group returns to New Zealand, where more than 41,000 tickets have already been pre-sold. Their Australian tour, presented with many careful socially distanced practices, will reach more than 116,000 fans, young and old. As soon as it's safe, THE WIGGLES plan to greet their legions of fans across NORTH AMERICA in person.

Greatest Hits a celebration of The Wiggles' enduring appeal, and their continued popularity with generations of families across the globe.