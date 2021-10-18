The Sundance Institute Launches Trans Possibilities Intensive

The nonprofit Sundance Institute launched TODAY the inaugural Trans Possibilities Intensive, a three-day virtual program focused on advancing transgender storytellers of color and their projects. Six artists have been selected for the Intensive which provides a supportive environment to work on their projects, sharpen their craft, develop community, and challenge the obstacles that continue to exclude transgender artists of color.

The Intensive is designed and led by Moi Santos, Sundance Institute Outreach & Inclusion and Indigenous Programs Coordinator, and includes guidance from experienced creative advisors including Sam Feder, Yance Ford, Tourmaline, and Ro Haber.

The selected fellows include Ava Davis, StormMiguel Florez, River Gallo, Carol Grant, Mitchell (MiSha) Owens, and Savannah Ward. They were nominated by the Institute's allied organizations, including organizations working explicitly with emerging transgender artists of color, and peers within the Sundance Artist Programs.

During the Intensive, fellows will participate in a robust schedule focusing on key areas of craft including group exercises, discipline specific workshops, and work closely with established creative artist advisors. The program begins with a free public event on October 18 at 10am PT on Sundance Collab, Beyond the TIPPING POINT where visionary filmmakers Tourmaline (Happy Birthday, Marsha!) and Sam Feder (Disclosure) discuss their filmmaking processes, the state of transgender representation, and the power of storytelling as an agent of cultural change.

"This Intensive is the result of ongoing and evolving priorities through Sundance's Outreach and Inclusion work and a year of thoughtful and intentional planning, heartfelt commitment, and a belief in supporting transgender storytellers of color and their stories," said Santos. "We are honored that the Fellows have chosen to share their artistic journeys with us and look forward to continuing our relationship and building community together for years to come."

In advance of the Intensive, Moi Santos and GLAAD created a transgender awareness training designed to further knowledge, learning, and understanding about transgender and non-binary people so the Sundance Institute can continue advancing inclusion for transgender artists, employees, volunteers, and audiences in physical and online spaces, as well as through our programming of accurate and authentic representation on screen.