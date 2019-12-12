The Streamy Awards Announce Lil Nas X, Ninja, JoJo Siwa, & More as Premiere Award Winners
dick clark productions and Tubefilter announced the winners of twenty-three Streamy Awards at the Streamys Premiere Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The evening was hosted by Niki and Gabi in advance of the 9th Annual Streamy Awards, which will be streamed LIVE globally at YouTube.com/Streamys on Friday, December 13 at 5:00 PM PST/ 8:00 PM EST from The Beverly Hilton.
Lil Nas X, Ninja and JoJo Siwa were among the recipients of this year's Premiere Awards, honoring a wide range of established and emerging talent leveraging today's digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire.
As previously announced, the Streamy Awards also introduced three new international categories to further highlight the contributions of the global creator community. This year, the Streamys recognized Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) as winner of the International: Asia Pacific category; MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) as winner of the International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa category; and Camila Loures (Brazil) as the winner of the International: Latin America category. The full list of category winners is below.
Sixteen additional categories including Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Breakout Creator, and more will be announced live from The Beverly Hilton on Friday, December 13. The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will be streamed LIVE globally at YouTube.com/Streamys.
The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will be host-less for the first time and instead, introduce a diverse group of collaborators and presenters for the 2019 Streamys. This year's inaugural collaborators include Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr and Hannah Stocking. Additionally, Pop sensation Kim Petras will perform her hit single "Icy."
Presenters at this year's show include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate the Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.
The 9th Annual Streamy Award winners announced at the Official Streamys Premiere Awards on Wednesday, December 11th are indicated below with a **
Action or Sci-Fi
Huluween
Mordeo • CryptTV
**Sam and Colby
Super Science Friends
Weird City
Animated
**Andrei Terbea
Danny Casale
gen:LOCK
illymation
TheOdd1sOut
Documentary
The Brave • Great Big Story
BuzzFeed Unsolved Network
The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post
**The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson
Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents
International: Asia Pacific
ACAU Youtube (Korea)
**Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)
Kento Bento (Hong Kong)
RackaRacka (Australia)
Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)
International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa
Fozi Mozi (Palestine)
L'atelier de Roxane (France)
**MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)
Mikecrack (Spain)
Stacia Mar (Russia)
International: Latin America
**Camila Loures (Brazil)
Enaldinho (Brazil)
enchufetv (Ecuador)
kevsho (Argentina)
Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)
SERIES
Indie Series
Beef in Brentwood
Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO
**The Feels
Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood
Scripted Series
**Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers
Chicken Girls • Brat TV
How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV
Two Sides
You Decide • DeStorm Power
Unscripted Series
**Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa
I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla
Middle Ground • Jubilee
Phone Swap
UNHhhh • WOWPresents
SUBJECT
Kids and Family
Chad Wild Clay
Guava Juice
The Holderness Family
**JoJo Siwa
The LaBrant Fam
News
Business Insider Today
NowThis
**The Philip DeFranco Show
Some More News
The Young Turks
Pop Culture
Fan Survey • Teen Vogue
**Hot Ones • First We Feast
IMDb Me • IMDb
REACT
Sneaker Shopping • Complex
Sports
Deestroying
**Donut Media
Kristopher London
The NBA Storyteller
People Are Awesome
SOCIAL VIDEO
Live Streamer
DrLupo
**Ninja
shroud
Tfue
MUSIC
Breakthrough Artist
Conan Gray
Lewis Capaldi
**Lil Nas X
Lil Tecca
Lizzo
PODCAST
Podcast
H3 Podcast
**Impaulsive
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Tiny Meat Gang Podcast
VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash
PERFORMANCE
Acting
Annie LeBlanc - CHICKEN GIRLS
**Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
DeStorm Power - You Decide
Raney Branch - Black Girls Guide to Fertility
Tim Manley - The Feels
CRAFT
Cinematography
**Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim - Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo
Devin Graham - devinsupertramp
Jake Koehler - DALLMYD
Josh Cassidy - Deep Look
Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon
Costume Design
Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
Marc Littlejohn - Welcome to Daisyland
**Morgan Christensen - Epic Rap Battles of History
Olivia Hines - Escape the Night: Season 4
Samantha Rhodes - Lindsey Stirling
Directing
Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero
Cole Bennett - Lyrical Lemonade
David Dobrik - David Dobrik
**Hannah Lehmann - TWO SIDES
Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller - Lindsey Stirling
Editing
David Dobrik - David Dobrik
Elle Mills - ElleOfTheMills
Emma Chamberlain - emma chamberlain
Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants - The Game Theorists
**Steve Grubel - Escape the Night: Season 4
Visual and Special Effects
Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals
**Buttered Side Down
Caleb Natale - Caleb Natale
Jody Steel - Jody Steel
Kevin Parry - Kevin Parry
Writing
Alex Ernst - Alex Ernst
Jae Richards, Trey Richards - 4YE Comedy
**Kyle Exum - Kyle Exum
Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin - Epic Rap Battles of History
Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges - Thomas Sanders