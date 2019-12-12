The Streamy Awards Announce Lil Nas X, Ninja, JoJo Siwa, & More as Premiere Award Winners

dick clark productions and Tubefilter announced the winners of twenty-three Streamy Awards at the Streamys Premiere Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica. The evening was hosted by Niki and Gabi in advance of the 9th Annual Streamy Awards, which will be streamed LIVE globally at YouTube.com/Streamys on Friday, December 13 at 5:00 PM PST/ 8:00 PM EST from The Beverly Hilton.

Lil Nas X, Ninja and JoJo Siwa were among the recipients of this year's Premiere Awards, honoring a wide range of established and emerging talent leveraging today's digital platforms to entertain, educate and inspire.

As previously announced, the Streamy Awards also introduced three new international categories to further highlight the contributions of the global creator community. This year, the Streamys recognized Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan) as winner of the International: Asia Pacific category; MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria) as winner of the International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa category; and Camila Loures (Brazil) as the winner of the International: Latin America category. The full list of category winners is below.

Sixteen additional categories including Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Breakout Creator, and more will be announced live from The Beverly Hilton on Friday, December 13. The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will be streamed LIVE globally at YouTube.com/Streamys.

The 9th Annual Streamy Awards will be host-less for the first time and instead, introduce a diverse group of collaborators and presenters for the 2019 Streamys. This year's inaugural collaborators include Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr and Hannah Stocking. Additionally, Pop sensation Kim Petras will perform her hit single "Icy."

Presenters at this year's show include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate the Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Nikita Dragun, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.

The 9th Annual Streamy Award winners announced at the Official Streamys Premiere Awards on Wednesday, December 11th are indicated below with a **

Action or Sci-Fi

Huluween

Mordeo • CryptTV

**Sam and Colby

Super Science Friends

Weird City

Animated

**Andrei Terbea

Danny Casale

gen:LOCK

illymation

TheOdd1sOut

Documentary

The Brave • Great Big Story

BuzzFeed Unsolved Network

The Curse of Don's Plum • New York Post

**The Secret World of Jeffree Star • Shane Dawson

Stonewall: OutLoud • WOWPresents

International: Asia Pacific

ACAU Youtube (Korea)

**Fischer's-フィッシャーズ- (Japan)

Kento Bento (Hong Kong)

RackaRacka (Australia)

Tiền Zombie v4 (Vietnam)

International: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Fozi Mozi (Palestine)

L'atelier de Roxane (France)

**MarkAngelComedy (Nigeria)

Mikecrack (Spain)

Stacia Mar (Russia)

International: Latin America

**Camila Loures (Brazil)

Enaldinho (Brazil)

enchufetv (Ecuador)

kevsho (Argentina)

Mis Pastelitos (Mexico)

SERIES

Indie Series

Beef in Brentwood

Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Damaged Goods • VAM STUDIO

**The Feels

Take One Thing Off • Scout Durwood

Scripted Series

**Blame The Hero • Brandon Rogers

Chicken Girls • Brat TV

How To Survive a Break Up w/ Eva Gutowski • AwesomenessTV

Two Sides

You Decide • DeStorm Power

Unscripted Series

**Escape the Night: Season 4 • Joey Graceffa

I Spent a Day With... • AnthonyPadilla

Middle Ground • Jubilee

Phone Swap

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

SUBJECT

Kids and Family

Chad Wild Clay

Guava Juice

The Holderness Family

**JoJo Siwa

The LaBrant Fam

News

Business Insider Today

NowThis

**The Philip DeFranco Show

Some More News

The Young Turks

Pop Culture

Fan Survey • Teen Vogue

**Hot Ones • First We Feast

IMDb Me • IMDb

REACT

Sneaker Shopping • Complex

Sports

Deestroying

**Donut Media

Kristopher London

The NBA Storyteller

People Are Awesome

SOCIAL VIDEO

Live Streamer

DrLupo

**Ninja

shroud

Tfue

MUSIC

Breakthrough Artist

Conan Gray

Lewis Capaldi

**Lil Nas X

Lil Tecca

Lizzo

PODCAST

Podcast

H3 Podcast

**Impaulsive

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

PERFORMANCE

Acting

Annie LeBlanc - CHICKEN GIRLS

**Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

DeStorm Power - You Decide

Raney Branch - Black Girls Guide to Fertility

Tim Manley - The Feels

CRAFT

Cinematography

**Adam Bianchi, Andrew Ilnyckyj, Steven Lim - Worth It • BuzzFeedVideo

Devin Graham - devinsupertramp

Jake Koehler - DALLMYD

Josh Cassidy - Deep Look

Peter McKinnon - Peter McKinnon

Costume Design

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Marc Littlejohn - Welcome to Daisyland

**Morgan Christensen - Epic Rap Battles of History

Olivia Hines - Escape the Night: Season 4

Samantha Rhodes - Lindsey Stirling

Directing

Brandon Rogers - Blame The Hero

Cole Bennett - Lyrical Lemonade

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

**Hannah Lehmann - TWO SIDES

Lindsey Stirling, Tom Teller - Lindsey Stirling

Editing

David Dobrik - David Dobrik

Elle Mills - ElleOfTheMills

Emma Chamberlain - emma chamberlain

Marc Schneider, Alex "Sedge" Sedgwick, BanditRants - The Game Theorists

**Steve Grubel - Escape the Night: Season 4

Visual and Special Effects

Aaron Benitez - Aaron's Animals

**Buttered Side Down

Caleb Natale - Caleb Natale

Jody Steel - Jody Steel

Kevin Parry - Kevin Parry

Writing

Alex Ernst - Alex Ernst

Jae Richards, Trey Richards - 4YE Comedy

**Kyle Exum - Kyle Exum

Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, Zach Sherwin - Epic Rap Battles of History

Thomas Sanders, Joan S., Adri White, Quil Cauchon, AJ Hentges - Thomas Sanders





