The Social Media Superstar Awards Take Beverly Hills in 2020

A new awards ceremony - The Social Media Superstar Awards - is being launched today to celebrate the achievements of brands, businesses and individuals, who have changed the face of social media and marketing. The SMS Awards will recognize those businesses and individuals, whose creative work has made a difference and set a pioneering level of expertise in their field.

The inaugural awards ceremony and gala dinner will take place on February 13, 2020 at The Four Season hotel, Beverly Hills.

The SMS Awards will celebrate the success of the brands, who on a daily basis generate enormous interest and feedback on the e-community and influence billions of people. The influence of this work impacts the e-commerce landscape and raises the bar for their industry.

Founded and run by BCM Services Group Corp. in partnership with The British-American Business Council LA (BABC), the awards' first year focuses on brands whose work has impacted social spaces on both sides of the Atlantic. This work can be considered valid for an award so long as it has been shared online through company websites, social media channels, Google and Facebook advertising and integrations with other online media.

The SMS has identified ten industry categories which will be recognized for awards. These includes fashion, travel, sports, hospitality, and entertainment. Four special awards will be allocated to businesses and individuals, who have shone in their fields with their iconic endeavors and pioneering travails. A specialist panel of judges - made up of a wide range of industry experts with knowledge of international business, social media and brand development - will evaluate and pick a shortlist for each category.

"The social media landscape for businesses and brands has never been more exciting. We have created the SMS Awards to recognize those whose creativity is changing the game, while influencing billions of online users around the world. There is much recognition of celebrity and influencers, but we feel it is time to celebrate the success of business genius, GAME CHANGERS and pioneers online", said Co-founder of the SMS Awards Birgit C Muller, "Our aim is to make this the industry benchmark award for businesses on social media. To collaborate with the British American Business Council (BABC) in Los Angeles is a natural fit for the SMS Awards. For centuries Britain and America have enjoyed the greatest trade partnership ever. Our success in traditional trade is now expanding into the e-commerce with such great synergy between the nations."





Related Articles View More TV Stories