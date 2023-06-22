The Offspring Announce Brand New Podcast 'Time To Relax With The Offspring'

Legendary SoCal punk rock band, The Offspring, are thrilled to announce their brand new podcast, Time to Relax with The Offspring.

The podcast features Dexter and Noodles alongside their longtime friend Jason “Blackball” McLean (from “You’ve Gotta Keep ‘Em Separated”). The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between. Kick off your shoes, lean back and just enjoy the nonsense. It’s Time to Relax with The Offspring.

Time to Relax with The Offspring will be available to watch on the band’s YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

The first episode of the podcast, out now, features special guest, Fletcher Dragge (of Pennywise). In the first installment of Time to Relax with The Offspring, the guys share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years, punk rock hacks and debauchery.

Watch the episode and listen on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible. Noodles will also be hopping on to answer any and all fan questions in THE COMMENT SECTION of the video at 2 PM PST in celebration of the release of this first episode!

ABOUT OFFSPRING

The Offspring is an American band from Garden Grove, California, formed in 1984. Throughout their 38-year career, they have released ten studio albums. The Offspring is often credited—alongside fellow California bands Green Day and Rancid—for reviving mainstream interest in rock in the 1990s. They have sold over 40 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling rock bands in history.