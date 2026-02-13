Video: New Teaser for AMC's THE AUDACITY Previews Chaotic Silicon Valley Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





AMC has unveiled a brand-new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated new drama series, The Audacity, led by Tony Award-nominated performer Billy Magnussen. Marking the first-ever series creation from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, the eight-episode series will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power.

In addition to Magnussen (Broadway's Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as Duncan Park, the series stars Sarah Goldberg (Clybourne Park) as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation.

Glatzer serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner, alongside executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series’ second episode, Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4, Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6, while Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.