Henry Mancini Family Celebrates Late Composer's 100th Birthday with Tribute Album

The Henry Mancini family continues to celebrate what would have been the late legendary composer’s 100th birthday with the announcement of The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company. The album is the latest installment in what will be a year-long endeavor honoring the 20-time GRAMMY® and 4-time Academy Award winner whose centennial is being celebrated on April 16th.

The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company will be available June 21st via Primary Wave, and the first single, “Peter Gunn,” featuring Quincy Jones, John Williams, Herbie Hancock, and Arturo Sandoval, is out now.

The album comprises seven tracks and features guest appearances from John Williams, Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy Jones, Lizzo, Sir James Galway, Michael Bublé with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Pat Metheny, Take 6, Monica Mancini, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Los Angeles Master Chorale, Stevie Wonder, Snarky Puppy, and Audrey Hepburn.

On being asked to contribute to the upcoming album, Michael Bublé notes: “When the Mancini family calls and asks you to be a part of honoring the legacy of a genius you say thank you so very much I would love to be there…you say yes!”

The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company Tracklisting

On June 23rd, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests Michael Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, and Monica Mancini will Raise the Curtain on the Bowl's 2024 season with a 100th birthday celebration for Henry Mancini conducted by the great Thomas Wilkins. Tickets are available HERE.

Additionally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled an installation on behalf of Henry Mancini’s upcoming 100th birthday in their Cleveland Rocks gallery. The installation features Mancini’s GRAMMY® Award for the inaugural ‘Album of the Year’ 1958, "Music From Peter Gunn,” a bomber jacket with embroidered “Hank" owned by Henry Mancini from Pink Panther Tour, and much, much more. Additionally, the display will showcase pieces of memorabilia symbolic of the legends Mancini influenced: Quincy Jones, Cher, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and Lionel Richie as well as a handwritten score of Peter Gunn.

TCM (Turner Classic Movies) will be honoring Mancini’s upcoming birthday with a lineup of programming dedicated to the late composer and his iconic work. The full 24-hour schedule, airing today, Tuesday, April 16th, will feature classics such as The Pink Panther, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and Two for the Road; each of those 3 films will be accompanied by original monologues by the TCM host that include a brief bit of history and commentary on how each masterpiece was uniquely special.

This past Valentine’s Day, Tiffany’s in New York displayed a handwritten letter from Audrey Hepburn to Henry Mancini. The letter, which celebrates the pair’s legendary collaboration on Breakfast At Tiffany’s, is an ode to what makes the film's score a perfect example of Mancini's talent for creating memorable and evocative music. The main theme, "Moon River," is a jazz standard that has been covered by countless artists. It perfectly captures the film's mix of sophistication and melancholy. Last week, Tiffany’s in Tokyo, Japan unveiled their display of Henry’s two Oscars as well as Audrey Hepburn’s dress from Breakfast At Tiffany’s. The exhibition is open to the public until June 23.

CBS Sunday Morning has aired two tribute episodes on the Henry Mancini Centennial and his legacy in music with a third episode to be aired prior to the release of the album. The broadcast segments highlight how the composer has been an enduring influence to generational talents such as Quincy Jones, who in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, cited Mancini as his mentor.

On August 4th, music director, conductor, and arranger Kevin Stites will explore the music of legendary performer and film composer Henry Mancini for the annual Gala Benefit Evening at the Ravinia Festival. Curated and hosted by actor Rob Lindley, “Mancini at 100: The Music of Henry Mancini, from the big screen, to the small screen, to the stage and beyond” features Broadway vocalists Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), and Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard), with all three making their Ravinia and CSO debuts.

This fall, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini: Official Graphic Novel will hit shelves. From the humble beginnings of his father’s flute lessons to composing his Oscar-winner scores, this new graphic novel, written by David Calcano and illustrated by the award-winning studio Fantoons, illustrates every step in the journey of Henry Mancini’s pivotal and industry-shaping career.

About Henry Mancini

Henry Mancini wasn't afraid to push boundaries. He seamlessly blended elements of jazz, classical, and popular music, creating unique soundscapes that set him apart from other film composers. This innovative approach helped redefine film scoring and paved the way for future generations. During his lifetime, Mancini was nominated for 72 GRAMMY® Awards, 18 Academy Awards®, honored with a Golden Globe® Award, and nominated for two Emmy ®Awards. He created countless iconic pieces of work, from music from The Pink Panther film series ("The Pink Panther Theme") to "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's and was the recipient of the inaugural ‘Album Of The Year’ GRAMMY® for his 1958 soundtrack to the Peter Gunn television series, making him the first recipient of the prestigious award.

Henry Mancini’s legacy transcends beyond music into film and pop culture at large. His 100th birthday is more than just a celebration of a single composer; it’s a chance to appreciate the power of music and the artistry of film scoring. His songs have been covered by esteemed artists including Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, R.E.M., Clay Aiken, and countless others. Mancini's legendary status comes from his ability to create unforgettable music that transcended film scores and ultimately became cultural touchstones that influenced generations of musicians.