Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Golden Globes Will Return to NBC in January for 80th Anniversary

The Golden Globes Will Return to NBC in January for 80th Anniversary

The Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC TODAY announced the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will air live coast-to-coast on NBC and Peacock on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. It is one of the few awards ceremonies to recognize both motion picture and television achievements. NBC has a long-standing history of broadcasting the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and will be televising this year's show as part of a one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back THE GOLDEN GLOBES to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023," said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We are thrilled to announce the return of the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS on NBC and to hosting the 'Party of the Year' for audiences around the world who have been waiting for its return," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "It's great to be back at the Beverly Hilton for the must-see celebration recognizing the best in film and television. The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency. See you on January 10!"

The HFPA recently announced the introduction of 103 new voters to its ranks, marking the first time voters based outside of the U.S. have been added to the voting pool. This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Proceeds from the broadcast provide funding for the HFPA's philanthropy and charitable giving programs. This year, the HFPA awarded more than $4.5 million to 93 programs and organizations.

These donations support a diverse range of nonprofit organizations that help underserved communities and programs, as well as universities and colleges. In addition, the grants support film restoration projects both in the United States and overseas, as well as journalism programs that provide aid and assistance to journalists across the globe.

"We have seen first-hand the dedication of the HFPA as it continues to modernize and act on its important mission," said Adam Stotsky, President of dcp. "We're excited to produce the show that kicks off award season, supports so many here in Los Angeles, and impacts artists across the globe."

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS Timeline

Monday, November 7, 2022: DEADLINE for Motion Picture and Television Submissions
Monday, December 12, 2022: Nominations Announced
Tuesday, January 10, 2023: Live Broadcast of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 - then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association - by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment.

The HFPA continues to do so TODAY with a membership representing more than 55 countries. Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film.

The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities.

dick clark productions is the world's largest producer and proprietor of televised live event entertainment programming with the "Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards," "American Music Awards," "Billboard Music Awards," "Golden Globe Awards," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest," "So You Think You Can Dance," and the "Streamy Awards." dick clark productions owns one of the world's most extensive and unique entertainment archive libraries with more than 60 years of award-winning shows, historic programs, specials, performances and legendary programming.

NBC's 2022-23 drama slate is highlighted by the trifecta of "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D."; the Thursday trio of mothership "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime"; and second-year hit "La Brea." The reimagined "Quantum Leap" starring Raymond Lee, launches this fall.

The comedy lineup includes new series "Lopez vs. Lopez" and the updated "Night Court." Returning to NBC this season will be comedy favorites "Young Rock," "American Auto" and "Grand Crew." Unscripted series include four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition hit "The Voice," perennial #1 most-watched summer series "America's Got Talent," athletic showcase "American Ninja Warrior" and recent hit "Password."

In late night, NBC regularly delivers #1 broadcast results with "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which recently earned its first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Variety Talk Series, and the iconic franchise "Saturday Night Live."

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Manuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia ConcertManuel Turizo Joins Coldplay Onstage at Columbia Concert
September 19, 2022

Last night, history was made by the young Colombian global artist and phenomenon, Manuel Turizo, along with the iconic British rock band, Coldplay, in Bogota, Colombia, where Turizo was invited as a surprise to sing his international top-charting hit, “La Bachata” at Coldplay’s SOLD OUT show.
Sabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' MovieSabaton Announces 'The War To End All Wars' Movie
September 19, 2022

In 2023, Sabaton will release “The War To End All Wars” movie, a full-length musical motion picture featuring songs from the band’s 10th studio album, “The War To End All Wars.” This movie vividly tells the stories of World War I by way of animation and live action. Watch the teaser trailer for the film and check out upcoming tour dates!
CBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in OctoberCBS DREAM TEAM Season 10 to Premiere in October
September 19, 2022

The CBS DREAM TEAM Saturday morning lineup is a diverse, family-friendly schedule featuring compelling shows and stories of hope and compassion designed to enlighten, teach and inspire viewers to make a greater commitment to themselves, their families and their communities.
Adult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX CAdult Swim Reveals English Voice Cast for Upcoming Original Anime HOUSING COMPLEX C
September 19, 2022

Featuring established voiceover talent from the world of anime and video games, the English voice cast for Housing Complex C also includes Sean Chiplock, Suzie Yeung, Doug Stone, Michael Sorich, Caitlin Glass, Janis Carroll, Bob Carter and Ryan Colt Levy. Watch the trailer for the new anime now!
Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'Locos Por Juana Release New Single 'Redemption'
September 19, 2022

The original instrumental for the single was recorded at Mark Kondrat’s Blue Room Studio in Miami, FL, in the summer of 2021, with fellow Locos Por Juana bandmembers, Dave Pransky on bass and Dean Fishback on piano and keys. Additional keyboard tracks were recorded at Dean Fishback’s Studio, 7 Hills Studio.