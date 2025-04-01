The Brian Jonestown Massacre to Embark on North American Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a hugely successful UK and Europe tour earlier this year, The Brian Jonestown Massacre will return to NORTH AMERICA this fall for an extensive run of live shows, including two dates with special guests, Cast, making their first US appearance in nearly 30 years. Tickets are on sale now.

It is over 30 years since Anton Newcombe – frontman, songwriter, composer, studio owner, multi-instrumentalist, producer, engineer, father, force of nature – and his band The Brian Jonestown Massacre released their first single She Made Me / Evergreen. Released in 1992, as the British music press descended on the US to anoint the next US guitar band as flavour of the month and major labels were on THE HUNT for the compliant hopefuls to be their latest quick fix, Anton Newcombe had an idea: say no.

As leader of the Brian Jonestown Massacre, Newcombe had already established himself as a visionary songwriter, a man to whom making music wasn’t a lifestyle choice or a hipster haircut but the very fabric of existence itself, and he had observed in silent horror as his peers meekly acquiesced to everything – yes to contracts, yes to management, yes to suggestions, yes to this, yes to that, yes, yes, yes. But he was different. Anton Newcombe was going to say no to everything. “I just knew I would be more successful in a certain way by saying no, just being contrary because I figured that if people liked me they were gonna like me anyway,” he says. “Or dislike me. It doesn’t matter.”

Much of this was documented on the controversial documentary ‘Dig!’, which is still hailed as one of the best rock documentaries ever made, and celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year with the remastered, expanded version “Dig! XX.”

Brian Jonestown Massacre’s shoegazing-tinged debut album Methodrone was released in 1995 and since then numerous band members have joined Newcombe on his sonic escapades, but he has remained the sole constant, the creative mastermind at the centre of one of music’s most fascinating bands. There have been a further 20 albums under the Brian Jonestown Massacre moniker since then, each embarking on their own mind-expanding adventure and exploring the outer realms of rock’n’roll; psychedelic rock, country-blues, snarling rock’n’roll, blissed-out noise-pop and more.

Along the way, Newcombe has established himself as a once-in-a-lifetime talent who saw the direction in which mainstream indie-rock was heading and opted to take the long way round. He’s emerged as a revolutionary force in modern music, an underground hero. There was no other way, this was how it had to be. “My only option with everything in life has always been that you just jump into the fire,” he declared. “It doesn’t matter what it is.”

LIVE SHOWS

Sept. 3 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

Sept. 4 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

Sept. 5 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

Sept. 6 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Sept. 8 – 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

Sept. 9 – Webster Hall – New York, NY - with special guests, Cast

Sept. 10 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA - with special guests, Cast

Sept. 12 – The Sinclair – Cambridge, MA

Sept. 13 – Beanfield Theatre – Montreal, QC

Sept. 14 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

Sept. 16 – Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH

Sept. 17 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

Sept. 18 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Sept. 19 – Hi-Fi Annex – Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 20 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

Sept. 22 – Metro – Chicago, IL

Sept. 23 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

Sept. 24 – recordBar – Kansas City, MO

Sept. 26 – Studio at The Factory – Dallas, TX

Sept. 28 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Oct. 31 – MUSIC BOX – San Diego, CA

Nov. 1 – Pappy and Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

Nov. 2 – Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

Nov. 4 – SLO Brew – San Luis Obispo, CA

Nov. 6 – Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 7 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 8 – Tumbleroot – Santa Fe, NM

Nov. 10 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO

Nov. 11 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO

Nov. 13 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 14 – Shrine Social Club – Boise, ID

Nov. 15 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

Nov. 16 – The Pearl – Vancouver, B.C

Nov. 18 – REVOLUTION Hall – Portland, OR

Nov. 20 – Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

Nov. 21 – Rio Theatre – Santa Cruz, CA

Nov. 22 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 23 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

Photo credit: Joe Eley

