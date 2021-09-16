Television Academy Reveals First-Look at the Emmy Awards Stage Design

The Television Academy TODAY shared a glimpse of the 73rd Emmy Awards "Celebrations Under The Stars" events held over the past two weeks for this year's Emmy nominees while unveiling plans for the widely anticipated return to an in-person Emmy telecast. Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the 73rd Emmy Awards airs this Sunday, Sept. 19, (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The Academy welcomed Emmy host Cedric The Entertainer and telecast executive producers Reggie Hudlin and Ian Stewart for a "sneak peek" at this year's Emmy Awards set design and special show elements. Attendees at today's event also experienced the hospitality enjoyed by Emmy nominees at 11 exclusive celebrations held in their honor this year. In addition to tasting the culinary creations prepared by celebrity chefs Eric Greenspan and Sherry Yard, attendees sampled the special toasting beverages of Sterling Vineyards, Franciacorta and Ketel One and were introduced to Emmy Awards automotive sponsor Kia America's sleek new EV-6 all-electric SUV. The 73 rd Emmy Awards partners also include PEOPLE ® and United Airlines.

The Emmy telecast talent lineup includes Annaleigh Ashford, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Misty Copeland, Kaley Cuoco, Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, Beanie Feldstein, America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Gayle King, LL COOL J, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Dolly Parton, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Poehler, Ellen Pompeo, Billy Porter, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Hailee Steinfeld, Patrick Stewart, Wilmer Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Rita Wilson, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Bowen Yang and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

GRAMMY Award-winning R&B artist Leon Bridges and Academy Award-winning recording artist Jon Batiste ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) will perform a special "in memoriam" song by Bridges. Also, bandleader Reggie Watts ( The Late Late Show with James Corden) will serve as DJ for the evening.

Have a first look at the stage design for the telecast below.

​