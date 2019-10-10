Telemundo Partners with Quibi on Two New Shows

Telemundo, the leading media company serving Hispanics, and Quibi have partnered to produce daily news programming for the mobile platform when it launches in April 2020. As a part of the partnership, Telemundo is developing two exclusive shows for Quibi's curated news and entertainment programming, Daily Essentials.

The two daily news programs include a news show tapping into the audience's passion for news, along with an entertainment news show. Both shows will be produced in English at the network's state-of-the-art global headquarters, Telemundo Center, a multiplatform production facility in Miami. The content will focus on:

· A daily news show that will bring Quibi's audience the top headlines and stories reflecting Hispanic perspectives from a new generation of identities in the U.S.: bilingual and bicultural. These shows will be produced by Telemundo's award-winning news division, Noticias Telemundo.

· A 5-minute rundown of the day's biggest entertainment news. Aimed at today's multicultural viewers, the show will provide Quibi's audiences with a daily dose of what's popular right now, through the lens of the Hispanic shift influencing today's Pop culture.

Telemundo's large, diverse audience is a growing demographic with ever-changing media habits. More than two-thirds of Hispanics are under the age of 34 and consume more mobile video and take in news and content more quickly and efficiently than any other ethnic or racial group in the U.S. Additionally, amongst streamers, Hispanics stream 25% more on mobile devices than the general market. [Source]

"Telemundo's partnership with Quibi is a great example of our company's commitment to continue innovating and providing multi-platform news content to our growing audience at a time when they need it most," said Cesar Conde, Chairman NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. "Our viewers are young, bilingual, and ambicultural - 50,000 Hispanics in the U.S. are turning 18 every month. We're thrilled to be working with Jeffrey and the entire team at Quibi, an innovative company that understands and recognizes the power of our audience."

"At Quibi, our goal is to create content that reflects the diverse generation of millennials who are redefining culture and consuming media in entirely new ways," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Quibi. "We are excited about our groundbreaking partnership with Telemundo to create a new format for news to reach a growing bilingual and bicultural audience."

This partnership builds on the previously announced agreement between Telemundo and Quibi with the show "Natural Born Narcos," a prequel to Telemundo's hit series "El Se'or de los Cielos."





