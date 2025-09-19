Taylor Swift to Launch THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL 'Release Party' Film Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taylor Swift is returning to the big screen. To coincide with her highly anticipated album The Life of a Showgirl, the megastar will release a corresponding "release party" film event next month.

The theatrical event will open in theaters on October 3, the same day as the album, and will run through October 5 at all AMC Theaters nationwide, along with screenings at Cinemark and Regal cinemas as well. Showtimes will begin in the United States on October 3 at 3 p.m. EDT; noon PDT; and simultaneously across many time zones around the world. There will be no trailers or ads before the main show. Tickets for the 89-minute film are priced at $12 and are available here.

The event will include the exclusive world premiere of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, along with Behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, Brand-new lyric videos, and never-before-seen personal reflections from Swift on songs from her 12th studio album. Attendees are also welcome to sing and dance during the show.

The Life of a Showgirl, Swift's 12th studio album, features a twelve-song tracklist, including a new collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title song. She has confirmed that, unlike her previous album, The Tortured Poets Society, there will be no additional tracks or surprise releases. Swift previously saw huge success in 2023 with the theatrical release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

Following the initial announcement of the album, Swift unveiled several alternate deluxe editions, including the "It's Frightening," "It's Rapturous," and "It's Beautiful" variant covers. The "Baby, That's Show Business" variant featured Swift in an outfit designed by legendary designer Bob Mackie, who has costumed many Broadway stars over the years. Check out the album's tracklist below and pre-order it here.

Tracklist

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. ⁠Elizabeth Taylor

3. ⁠Opalite

4. ⁠Father Figure

5. ⁠Eldest Daughter

6. ⁠Ruin the Friendship

7. ⁠Actually Romantic

8. ⁠W$sh Li$t

9. ⁠Wood

10. ⁠Cancelled!

11. ⁠Honey

12. ⁠The Life of a Showgirl (Feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.

Carpenter released her most recent album last August, Short n’ Sweet, which topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album’s opening track, “Taste,” captured #1 on Spotify’s US chart, dethroning Carpenter's own “Please Please Please” and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1’s since Taylor Swift.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on a wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.