Taylor Swift To Release New Docuseries Chronicling ‘The Eras Tour’

It's the end of an era with Taylor Swift's new docuseries. The superstar is turning the clock back to 2024 with Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner-workings of The Eras Tour.

It will arrive alongside Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, the full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Both begin streaming on December 12 only on Disney+.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era offers an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends, including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed SHeeran, and Florence Welch, offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, filmed in Vancouver, B.C., captures the final show of the tour, featuring the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album’s release in 2024.

In 2023, Swift set off on the wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version," the theatrical release became the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce and produced by Object & Animal. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

The Life of a Showgirl, Swift's 12th studio album, was released on October 3, 2025. Conceived during The Eras Tour, the album features a twelve-song tracklist, including a new collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter on the title song.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.