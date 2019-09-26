Taye Diggs, Skai Jackson and Whitney Thore Honored at TLC's GIVE A LITTLE Award

Presented in partnership with Love is Louder, a project of The Jed Foundation, TLC's GIVE A LITTLE Awards are an extension of the network's national, multiplatform campaign which empowers people to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need through the simple but transformative acts of giving a little time, support and compassion. Now in its third year, the ceremony will highlight advocates who are working tirelessly to eradicate bullying and promote kindness for future generations.

Honorees include multitalented thespian Taye Diggs, who is currently starring in The CW's "All American," actress and author of Reach for the Skai, Skai Jackson, Whitney Thore, star of TLC's "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," and three national contest winners who are making a significant social impact in their communities: Danica Roem (first elected transgender delegate of the Virginia House of Representatives), Barbara Buckley, Angela Varney and Christina Varney (Annie's Kindness Blankets) and Devin Moore (founder of #RaceToSpeakUp). Event will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TLC personality Lisa Joyner ("Long Lost Family," "Taken at Birth").

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019at Union Park Events (6 East 18th Street.)





