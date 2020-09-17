Tatiana Maslany Joins SHE-HULK in the Titular Role

She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner.

Deadline reports that "Orphan Black" actor Tatiana Maslany will lead "Marvel's She-Hulk," a new series for Disney Plus.

She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. An emergency blood transfusion from her cousin gave Walters her powers, but unlike Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk was able to keep her intelligence and personality when she Hulked out.

Disney Plus is also working on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," and "Loki" in the Marvel series category.

TATIANA MASLANY is an Emmy Award-winning actress who has garnered numerous accolades for her film and television roles. In 2010 she received the Sundance Breakout Actress Award, in 2014 she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and in 2015 she received her first Emmy Award nomination and went on to win the 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Orphan Black. This past year brought Maslany to the large and small screen, with a starring role opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the film, Stronger, based on a memoir by a BOSTON MARATHON bombing survivor, and the 5th and final season of BBC America's Orphan Black, for which she has received a third Emmy nomination. In Orphan Black, she played several women who are revealed to be clones, a role that has also earned her, in addition to the Emmy, two Critics Choice Awards, two TCA Award nominations and one win, a Young Hollywood Award, four Canadian Screen Awards and a SAG Award nomination.

