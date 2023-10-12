Taraji P. Henson Announces Joy Joints! Mental Wellness Campaign

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF) and Founder, Taraji P. Henson are thrilled to announce the nationwide launch of "BLHF Joy Joints!"

This transformative initiative is designed to rekindle the spirit of historic Juke Joints from the early 1900s, creating spaces for people to gather and celebrate with a focus on healing, connection, and joy. In commemoration of World Mental Health Day on October 10, BLHF is spearheading a month-long celebration dedicated to countering loneliness, reigniting connections, and uplifting joy across the nation.

During these uncertain times in the world today, the Foundation's ambitious goal is to collectively amass 100,000 hours of joy to help soothe the heightened fear and anxiety experienced by our collective body.

BLHF extends a warm invitation to the community to participate in this movement, fostering unity, understanding, and empathy while raising one million dollars towards providing free mental health services to the underserved Black community.

Participants are encouraged to curate their own Joy Joints, including wellness walks, karaoke, card games, book clubs, biking, music, potlucks, and even incorporating 'Joy Joints' into corporate meetings and conferences.

Let joy inspire connection. The Joy Joints Campaign is intentionally designed to reignite the profound power of community and connection. Everyone is welcome and can sign up at Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Joy Joints | Charity Footprints

The U.S. Surgeon General has highlighted the under-appreciated public health crisis of loneliness and isolation, which has adversely affected individual and societal health. Taraji P. Henson, Founder of BLHF, states, "Loneliness and isolation may cast a shadow, but when we come together, we ignite the light of joy that dispels the darkness, just as we have for many years in the past. It's in our unity that we find the power to combat isolation and celebrate the beauty of human connection.”

BLHF is dedicated to elevating joy in people's lives and inspiring the community to create space in their lives that not only celebrate joy, but also foster meaningful and enduring connections. Tracie Jade Jenkins, Executive Director of BLHF, emphasizes, "Joy Joints is a celebration of resilience and unity, sparking enduring change in mental health narratives. Together, we foster connections, erase stigmas, and ignite joy. Join us in co-creating a world where everyone feels seen, supported, and celebrated."

To mark the culmination of this initiative, BLHF will host its spectacular grand finale, "BoBo's Joy Joint." BoBo is the affectionate nickname given to Taraji's father, Boris L. Henson. This will be a private event held in the heart of Washington, D.C. on October 30th.

For more information about the Joy Joints campaign and how to get involved, visit BLHF JOY JOINTS or follow BLHF on Instagram and other social media and post using the hashtag #BLHFJoyJoints.