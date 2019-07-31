Taika Waititi's JOJO RABBIT to Open 15th Fantastic Fest





"Jojo Rabbit" will open the 15th Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar in Austin, Tex.

The "anti-hate satire" directed by Taika Waititi follows a lonely young boy growing up in World War II Germany who finds his world-view turned upside down when he discovers his single mother is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic, according to Variety.

Waititi will play the boy's imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler. Also in the cast is Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson.

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before releasing on Oct. 18.

Fantastic Fest's lineup also includes Jim Mickle's "In the Shadow of the Moon," Vincenzo Natali's "In the Tall Grass," Brad Anderson's "Fractured," Takashi Miike's "First Love," Quentin Dupieux's "Deerskin," Corneli Porimbiou's "The Whistlers," Peter Van Goethem's "Night Has Come" and "Dogs Don't Wear Pants."

This story was originally run in Variety.





