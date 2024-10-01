TWISTERS Sets Digital, DVD & Blu-ray Release Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chase. Ride. Survive. Brace yourself for a WILD ride into the eye of the storm when TWISTERS becomes available to own with all-new bonus content on Digital October 8, 2024 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD October 22, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The "hard-hitting disaster spectacle" (Impulse Gamer) has earned the Certified Fresh & Verified Hot designations on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore, becoming the best opening ever for a disaster film. TWISTERS is an adrenaline-pumping, thrilling experience that puts you in direct contact with one of nature’s most wondrous and destructive forces. Own the all-American action-packed adventure with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content featuring the cast and crew, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV.



TWISTERS brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.



Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), TWISTERS stars Glen Powell (Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick) alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh). The breathtaking thriller also features David Corenswet (Pearl, “The Politician”), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton), and Brandon Perea (Nope).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES:

GAG REEL

DELETED SCENES

TRACKING THE FRONTS: THE PATH OF TWISTERS - Trace the trajectory of TWISTERS from its earliest inception to production and get to know the cast as they lead this look into creating their characters, using science to add authenticity, and working through extreme weather wreaking havoc on set.

INTO THE EYE OF THE STORM - Discover how TWISTERS blends practical and visual effects to turn nature's most destructive forces into entertaining thrills.

GLEN POWELL: ALL ACCESS - Glen Powell provides a private tour of a day in his life on the TWISTERS set.

FRONT SEAT TO A CHASE - Strap in with the cast and professional storm chasers as they brave the elements to track tornados in Oklahoma.

VOICE OF A VILLAIN* - Hear the creation of the film's deafening howls with a seat in the studio where the audio team mixes unexpected sounds to give the storms a new dimension of depth.

TRICKED-OUT TRUCKS - Buckle up for a WILD ride in the film's custom vehicles fitted with unique features ranging from rocket launchers to advanced radar tech.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR LEE ISAAC CHUNG

* On 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ & Digital only

