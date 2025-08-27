TV Series Pilot FROM YARD Now Available on Tubi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Yard, the television series pilot, has been acquired by streaming platform Tubi and is now available for viewing internationally. The series previously had its red carpet premiere in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2023.

Based on the autobiographical novel Yardie by David G. Heron, From Yard is described as an immigrant urban drama that follows the life of the author from his childhood days growing up in Jamaica to his often turbulent young adulthood and life in New York City as an NYPD parole officer, as he struggles to find his own path amidst personal and professional challenges and tragedy.

The pilot is produced by Leland and Phaedra Benford through Cupcake Rapture Studios in Atlanta, with Heron serving as executive producer. Benford directs from a script written by Heron, Noel E. Dunn, and Maya Hall, adapted from Heron’s novel.

The one-hour pilot, distributed by Wish Love Media, is intended to be the first of a full season comprised of several additional episodes. According to Executive Producer Heron, the streaming deal with Tubi is the next step towards acquiring support for that first season.

Following its star-studded world premiere at Kingston’s Palace Cineplex Theatre in 2023, From Yard went on to become an official selection at several major international film festivals, earning highly positive reviews and winning several awards. It was named Best Short Drama at the 2024 Shoot Your Shot Film Festival and earned a special recognition award at the 2025 Spotlight Short Film Awards. It was also a finalist at the 2024 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival and an official selection at both the 2024 Black Film Festival in Atlanta, as well as the Caribbean Tales International Film Festival in Toronto.

The cast is headed by Shevrado Oliver in the leading role of David G. Heron, along with Glen 'Titus' Campbell, playwright and actor David Heron (not to be confused with Executive Producer David G. Heron), Joe Herrera, Darron Donaldson, Miranda Melhado, and Adam Christian as the young David G. Heron.

Shevrado Oliver earned a 2024 Accolade Global Recognition Award as Best Actor for his performance in the upcoming feature film Behind Closed Doors and also made his New York stage acting debut in the recent Silver Anniversary production of David Heron’s Off-Broadway comedy Love and Marriage and New York City. Heron won the 2024 Broadway World Award for Best Supporting Performer in Shakespeare in The Park’s The Tempest (Rhode Island), while Glen Campbell earned Jamaican Theatre’s 2024 Actor Boy Award for Best Actor in the comedy production Room 513. Additionally, Joe Herrera has appeared recently in the popular crime drama BMF (Black Mafia Family) on the STARZ network.

Photo caption: Shevrado Oliver (left) and Joe Herrera in From Yard.

Photo credit: Nick Whatley