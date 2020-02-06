TV Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 17

Despite everyone else's doubts, Shaun is hopeful that Carly is truly fine with his friendship with Lea. Meanwhile, the team treats a young boy-born without a fully formed trachea and unable to speak-who may be a good candidate for an experimental procedure on an all-new episode of "The Good Doctor," MONDAY, FEB. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Elfina Luk as Nurse Villanueva, Teryl Rothery as J.L., Karina Noelle Castillo as Gabriella Beltran, Matthew Bridges as Sergio Beltran and Zade Garcia as Cory Beltran.

"Unsaid" was written by Sal Calleros and Thomas L. Moran, and directed by Mike Listo.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.





