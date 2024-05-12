Review: BLENDED 和 (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS at History Theatre/Theater Mu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo by Rich Ryan

Blended 和 (Harmony): The Kim Loo Sisters

Book and lyrics by Jessica Huang

Music by Jacinth Greywoode

Directed by Lily Tung Crystal

Choreographed by Rush Benson

Presented by History Theatre in collaboration with Theater Mu, "Blended Harmony" brings to life the captivating tale of the Kim-Loo sisters, a quartet of Chinese-Polish Americans from Minneapolis who journey to Broadway and Hollywood during the vibrant swing music era of the 1930s. Set against the backdrop of friendship, family, and self-discovery, this production delves into the challenges and triumphs of the sisters as they navigate their way through an era defined by its unique cultural tapestry.

As an Asian-American viewer, I found "Blended Harmony" to be a refreshing and enlightening experience, shedding light on a lesser-known chapter of Asian-American history intertwined with the vivacious worlds of vaudeville and swing music. Kelsey Angel Baehrens (Jenée), Suzie Juul (Sophie), Morgan Kempton (Maggie), and Audrey Mojica (Bubbles) deliver stellar performances, radiating both talent and chemistry on stage. Audrey Mojica's portrayal of Bubbles particularly stood out, infusing the production with delightful humor that had the audience in stitches. Ann Michels (Mama) impresses with her commanding presence, embodying the strength and resilience of a mother fiercely devoted to her daughters. Ethan YaheenMoy Chan's (Youlin) rendition of "Gold" showcases his impressive vocal prowess, while Audrey Parker's (Ann Miller) performance adds a captivating flair to the musical numbers.

Photo by Rich Ryan

The stage design, reminiscent of a grand vaudeville Hollywood set, coupled with dynamic set pieces and striking costume designs, transports the audience to the glamour of the 1930s era. Notably, the incorporation of Chinese costumes and the captivating appearance of the Chinese dragon on stage add an enriching layer to the visual spectacle.

While the script navigates moments of levity akin to "Little Women" and the soulful resonance of "Dreamgirls," it also confronts poignant themes of stereotyping, discrimination, and racism with unflinching honesty. The musical score, a blend of infectious upbeat tunes and poignant ballads, further enriches the narrative tapestry of the production.

Photo by Rich Ryan

"Blended 和 (Harmony)" is a poignant and culturally significant production that deserves recognition. Its portrayal of the Kim-Loo sisters' journey serves as a timely reminder of the importance of representation and diversity on stage. I wholeheartedly recommend experiencing this compelling production at the History Theatre and Theater Mu.

For ticket information and show details, please visit the link below.

